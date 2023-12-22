SACT 2023: Giving Hope to Kids Excites Akinwunmi

The 10th edition of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Tournament comes up on December 29th at the Maracana field in Ajegunle and the brain behind the foundation is excited about the impact in the past years.

Barrister Akinwunmi, the former Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association and former 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, says he is always happy to put smiles on the faces of children He narrated some of the feedback from the beneficiaries of the charity project

“I went to Ilorin a few weeks ago, a guardian of one of the children who attended the 2018 edition was telling me how the little we did at the foundation changed the life of the entire family, he thanked me for giving hope to their family through the grant given to their child which came at an opportune time.

She told me that the child had since finished secondary school and was in University. “There are many testimonies not only from guardians and parents but from coach- es. I once met a coach in Abuja who came up to me and said that his trip to Lagos for the tournament was the fillip he needed to get his career going and that he was now an assistant coach with a premier league team.”