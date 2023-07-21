Sacked Monarch Drags Kaduna Govt To Court, Demands N25m

The Chief of Piriga Chief- dom, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, HRH Jonathan Parguwa Zamuna, who was deposed by former Governor Nasir el-rufai has dragged the Kaduna State Government before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Kaduna. The deposed monarch is seeking an order of the court to restrain the government from his purported dethronement or taking further action on the matter, pending the final determination of the case.

Chief Zamuna is also praying the industrial court to order Kaduna State government to pay him damages amounting to N25 million, for the trauma the purported deposition cost him, which he alleged infringed on his fundamental human right and carried out without following due process and fair hearing.

Lead Counsel to the Claimant, Napoleon ldenala who briefed journalists on the fact of the case shortly after the case came up Tuesday, said the paramount ruler was not given any query nor given fair hearing on the offence he was alleged to have committed which led to the harsh action of the state government.

He explained that all attempt by the deposed chief through written letters for government to give him a chance to state his side of the story, proved abortive, adding that, “since the matter is time bound, he was left with no choice but to approach the court to demand justice for the breach of his fundamental human rights,” saying all defendants in the case have been duly served on notice.

ldenala had told the court that Kaduna State government was allegedly attempting to commence the process of appointing a new Chief of Piriga to replace the purportedly deposed Chief Zamuna, praying the court for an injunction restraining the government from continuing with such action.

However, Counsel to Kaduna State Government, Tukur Yahaya dismissed the alleged attempt by the government to commence a process of appointing another Chief for the stool of Piriga Chiefdom as mere rumor and speculation. He also said he was yet to receive the service notice from the claimant.