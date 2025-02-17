Sacked LG Bosses: Adeleke Accuses Oyetola Of Plotting To Cause Mayhem

Share

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to caution the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola against creating mayhem in the state.

Addressing a press conference on the Court of Appeal judgement on the sacked council bosses, he claimed that Oyetola had instructed the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) “to effect a non-existent judgement by forcefully taking over the local governments on Monday”.

The governor alleged that Oyetola, alongside other individuals, was planning to order the sacked council chiefs to resume following the appellate court’s judgment.

He insisted that the council bosses had been sacked before he was elected. He added: “I, however, regret to inform Mr. President and the public that Gboyega Oyetola has concluded an arrangement to cause mayhem in Osun State starting from Monday.

“He is issuing illegal directives to security officers to enforce illegality simply because he is the nephew of Mr. President.”

