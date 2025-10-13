Sacked Enugu APC Exco Rejects NWC’s Dissolution

The Ugochukwu Agballah-led Enugu State All Progressives Congress (APC) executive committee (SEC) yesterday rejected its dissolution by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party he NWC last week sacked the State Executive Council (SEC) and constituted a 7-man caretaker committee headed by former Enugu APC Chairman Ben Nwoye.

However, in a statement, the sacked SEC declared the NWC’s action “unlawful, illegal, and unconstitutional”, threatening legal action. It also declared the NWC’s action “a gross overreach” that contravenes the party’s constitution and undermines internal democracy.

The sacked executives insisted they were “duly elected through the party congress in accordance with the provisions of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended).”

They added: “The Enugu State Chapter of the APC was never informed of any constitutional breach, misconduct, or infraction that could justify the purported decision of the NWC to dissolve the State Executive Committee.” The group also accused the NWC of appointing a caretaker committee made up mostly of suspended members.