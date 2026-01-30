Sachet Alcohol: NECA Frowns At NAFDAC’s Action

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed its displeasure over the renewed enforcement by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), of a ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and small PET bottles, describing the development as a serious regulatory misstep with far-reaching economic and governance implications.

According to a statement signed by the Association’s Director General, Wale-Smatt Oyerinde, it stated that the action directly contradicts the directive of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation dated December 15, 2025, suspending the ban, as well as the resolution of the House of Representatives of March 14, 2024, which called for restraint and broader stakeholder engagement.

The statement further noted that continued enforcement is already disrupting legitimate businesses, unsettling ongoing investments, placing thousands of jobs at risk, and weakening confidence in Nigeria’s regulatory stability at a time when investor trust is critical.