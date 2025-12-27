SACF Takes Centre Stage At Igbobi College

The 11th edition of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation takes centre stage at the Igbobi College on Saturday (today). Already, one student from Igbobi College will be one of the beneficiaries of the scholarship to be awarded on Saturday when the Seyi Akinwunmi Foundation takes centre stage in the school.

The foundation gives out scholarships to students since inception in 2014 Organisers of SACF are not keen about the numbers of students that have benefited in the past 10 years but are rather focused on helping more and more every year to develop better in education and football.

Head of the Technical arm of the organizing team, Mr. Dotun Coker, confirmed that one student of the host school would be a beneficiary among other on Saturday Six teams will feature in the 2025 edition with two women teams and four men teams already confirmed by the organisers.

The women teams are Golden Eko Ballers Women Team and Asisat Oshoala Girls Academy while for the boys, Golden Eko Ballers U-14 Team, Dosu Football Academy, 36 Lions Football Academy and Ikorodu City Football Academy will compete for honours.

There will also be a novelty match between Igbobi College Old Boys Association of 2000 set and the Igbobi College Old Boys Association of 2001 set. Igbobi College will host this edition on Saturday December 27 with the huge support from the ICOBA 78/80 set.