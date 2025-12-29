SACF: Beneficiaries Narrate Growth, Applaud Organisers Over Consistency

Some of the beneficiaries of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation have narrated their progress after being spotted by the organisers of the project.

Two of the beneficiaries from the 2024 edition were at the 2025 event at Igbobi College, Yaba, 11th edition in the series, on Saturday and they spoke about the impact of the foundation on their respective developments so far.

Sodiat Yusuf and Kemi Adegbuyi (both of Robo Queens) were among the students who won scholarship from the SACF in 2024 and the two of them made huge impact in the Lagos State Team at the 2025 edition of Youth Games in Asaba.

Yusuf was captain of Team Lagos that emerged the champions of the national competition while Adegbuyi emerged the highest scorer.

“We are very happy to be beneficiaries of the Barrister Akinwunmi foundation and we want to thank the organisers and urge them to do more especially for the girl Child,” Yusuf said.

Dotun Coker, Technical Head of the organising team, said the impact of the two ladies are the kind of news that delights the founder, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi. “We enjoy to her about their success stories after coming through us but let me emphasis that we always follow up with our beneficiaries,” he said.