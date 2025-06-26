SAC-On-Screen Deepening Cultural Dialogue Between Korea, Nigeria – KCCN

The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) has said its Seoul Arts Center (SAC) on Screen initiative is opening up new opportunities and deepening cultural dialogue between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea.

Head of Public Communications at KCCN, Gwang Min Lee, made this known during this month’s edition of SAC on Screen, which featured “The Story of an Old Couple.” He noted that Nigerians have continued to embrace Korean entertainment, with the fan base growing steadily across the country.

It would be recalled that KCCN last month announced the commencement of monthly screenings of video content from the Seoul Arts Center, to run until December 2025, in celebration of Korean cinema.

“Programmes like SAC on Screen have opened new doors for cultural dialogue between the two countries,” Min Lee said. “We’ve seen increasing interest from Nigerian artists, students, and institutions who want to engage more deeply with Korean content. These exchanges go beyond passive viewing—they create opportunities for collaboration, creativity, and mutual understanding.”

Speaking on the featured film “The Story of an Old Couple,” Min Lee explained that it was chosen for its universal themes of aging, love, and companionship—elements that resonate across cultures.

“It’s a touching story that encourages conversation around intergenerational understanding, which is especially relevant in today’s fast-changing world. We hope the audience reflects on the value of long-term relationships and the quiet strength found in daily life,” he said. “The film reminds us that small acts of care and communication can make a big difference, especially as people grow older. It’s a gentle reminder to cherish our loved ones.”

Min Lee further explained that unlike traditional film screenings, SAC on Screen gives audiences access to Korea’s top-tier performing arts—such as dance, opera, and theater—captured with cinematic quality.

“It’s a rare opportunity for international audiences to experience Korean stage productions without having to travel,” he added. “The diversity of genres presented also helps audiences discover new dimensions of Korean culture beyond K-pop and drama.”