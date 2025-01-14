Saburi Community Bouncing Back To Life

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), recently flagged off a five-kilometre road project in Saburi Community, CALEB ONWE reports

Saburi is one of the densely populated satellite towns in the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC).

It is one of the communities that have benefited from the ongoing rural, semi-urban and urban infrastructure transformation agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territiry, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is at the driver’s seat, championing the actualisation of the agenda through various. Infrastructural projects.

Inside Abuja recently embarked on a feedback mission to ascertain the impact of the projects or otherwise on the locations where they were sited. The reactions gotten from Saburi Community speak volume of what good governance means to an ordinary man in the street.

Residents of Saburi Community said their lives were at the precipice of hopelessness and economic doldrums before now, but the access road has become a miracle of restoration They said that before now, commuting or tranversing by foot through the Community, during the rainy and dry seasons were like “walking through the valleys of the shadows of death” Some of the residents who have lived there for a number of years noted that during the rainy season, both motorists , bike riders and pedestrians struggled with a sticky mud that could swallow the legs up to the knee region.

According to them, at dry season, both passers-by and residents, especially those who have businesses and residences located by the roadside, had health-threatning dust to contend with.

Inside Abuja gathered that when the construction of the road was inaugurated by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the residents of the semi urban settlement didn’t believe it would ever become a dream come through.

Findings showed that they were despondent and filled with doubts, owing to the fact, that the previous administrations of the FCT were inundated with reports of the sorry state of the road, even requests for its construction, but all they got, were political assurances that never materialised.

Inside Abuja learnt that Saburi residents thought that Nyesom Wike had come to bamboozle them with some political rhetoric that have always ended up in worsening their woes.

Hope renewed

Little did they know that the long awaited change from hopelessness to revitalised life has finally come. Residents apparently doubted the contractors who had massively mobilized to the site, ahead of the official flag off.

A community leader in Saburi said that one thing responsible for the community’s gratitude over the new road, was the fact that the economic activities of the Deidei International Building Materials Market which have been spilling over into Saburi, will now be boosted.

Inside Abuja observed that many of the large warehouses used by the traders in Deidei market, were located around Saburi Community, hitherto without an access road.

This could explain the joy which greeted the ongoing construction of this five-kilometre road in Saburi, from the Deidei traders.

The joy has remained unspeakable to the extent that both Saburi and Deidei residents and traders have been seeking for an avenue to express their gratitude.

Gratitude

The traditional ruler of the community, Alhaji Muhammed Yamawo, who expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike for remembering the community, even described the road project as a “ beautiful new bride”.

The middle aged man who sits on the throne as “ Dagachin of Saburi” also disclosed that apart from the new road, the community has also gotten a health center from the FCT Minister. The traditional ruler said: “I am very happy with the road construction.

It has brought life and development to our people. I appreciate the FCT Minister and the Chairman of AMAC for their efforts in making this possible. They have truly remembered us.”

Borrowing from the Oliver Twist’s theory, the traditional ruler noted that: “the community still requires a police station to enhance security and a well-equipped primary health center to address our healthcare challenges.

Thankfully, the minister has already laid the foundation, and we are hopeful it will be completed soon, just like the road project,” he said.

Residents react

One of the residents, Engineer Akin Akinwande, who also owns a car wash outlet in the community, said the road project had started opening up new frontiers of economic activities in the area.

He said: “Since Wike did this road from Saburi I-Saburi II-Deidei market, business has improved tremendously. And the road is a standard road. It’s not like the one they did for us about five years ago, which spoilt under two-three weeks.

“But this one, you can see the standard of the road. For me, this is the first time we have a Minister in the FCT whom we are benefiting from.” Akinwande even testified that his car wash business had been revived with more vehicles plying the new road.

According to him, just about 20 cars used to pass through the area but the number has increased to over 100 cars within a few minutes “We were doing this car wash business but it was not moving.

All the people coming from Deidei, Dawaki and other places now pass here because of this access road; this short cut now has brought many customers for me. “Before now, we had just about 10-20 cars pass here but now we have over 100 cars pass within minutes and this has increased my business”, he reiterated.

Prayers offered

Another resident, Nicholas Emmanuel, who owns a furniture workshop in the community also thanked the Minister for “remembering” them and prayed God to keep him so that he would continue the good work.

Emmanuel decried the hitherto poor state of the road, which he said was always a source of nightmare to commuters.

Emmanuel emphasized that many motorcycles used to have accidents plying the road, especially during the rainy season, while during dry season, the whole place used to be covered with dust, giving him extra work dusting the furniture, even as some got spoilt by the excessive dust.

“The dust also used to give us catarrh but that’s no more, and business has also improved”, he added. Justina Ochoche, a woman who fries akara( bean cake) by the roadside was not left out.

The woman was elated with joy, saying that dust will no longer disturb them during the dry season. “We did not have road before. There used to be mud everywhere here, and our children used to fall while trekking on the bad road.

“But now that the government remembered us, there is no more dust and mud, even when rain falls we are free. They also packed all the refuse and everywhere is clean now. God bless Nigeria. Ochoche prayed: “God will bless Wike, even his generation.

E go better for am because e don do good for Saburi and Deidei”. She also revealed that the road has improved her akara business since more people ply the road and stop by to patronize her.

