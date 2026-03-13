SABRE Awards Afric A 2026 Appoints Mabel Adeteye As Jury Member

Mabel Adeteye, Head of Brands & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, has been appointed as a jury member for the 2026 SABRE Awards Africa, one of the most prestigious honours in global public relations, reputation, and engagement.

The SABRE Awards, organised by PRovoke Media, celebrate superior achievement in strategic communications across Africa and beyond.

As part of a distinguished panel of senior communication professionals representing both corporate and agency leadership across the continent, Mabel Adeteye will contribute her deep expertise to evaluating campaigns that exemplify excellence in creativity, strategic impact, and business outcomes.

This year’s jury selection reflects the growing sophistication of African PR and its increasing influence on global best practice. The 2026 SABRE Awards Africa will be presented on March 17 at Melrose Arch in South Africa, as part of a partnership with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).

Finalists for this year’s awards include more than 120 campaigns shortlisted from over 500 entries across multiple disciplines and industry sectors. “Over the years, I have had the privilege of serving on different juries across communications and marketing platforms. Each experience comes with responsibility, but this one felt different.

The SABRE Awards remain one of the most respected global benchmarks for strategic communications. African communications is evolving beyond execution into true strategic leadership where insight, culture, business outcomes, and societal impact connect,” said Mabel Adeteye.

With more than 15 years of experience leading high-impact communications, brand strategy, and stakeholder engagement at Wema Bank and other major organisations, Mabel Adeteye’s leadership reflects both deep market insight and forward-thinking reputation practice.

Her appointment signals a broader recognition of African communicators not only as contributors but as architects of global PR excellence. About Mabel Adeteye Mabel Adeteye is the Head of Brands & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank Plc, a member of the Forbes Communications Council, and a seasoned communications strategist.

Her work spans strategic brand positioning, corporate reputation, integrated media campaigns, and stakeholder engagement across Africa and global markets.

She is accredited by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR UK), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and holds digital and marketing qualifications from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM UK).