Saboteurs Behind Current Economic Woes, Says Sen. Ani

Senator (Professor) Anthony Ani, represents Ebonyi South in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the Stephen Oronsaye report, security, the economy and other issues of national importance

What is your mission in the National Assembly, and in the Senate in particular?

Thank you very much. My mission in the National Assembly is for proper representation. I am an embodiment of fairness, equity and transparency. Those are the things I tend to bear as far as my representation of Ebonyi South Senatorial District is concerned. I am going to ensure that what is due to Ebonyi South is given to them. I want to be a voice in the National Assembly to the nation; to see that the laws of the land are obeyed, to see that people’s rights are accorded due respect and recognition and to do everything humanly possible within my means to see that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is being upheld. Basically, that’s why I am here and that is my mission.

How do you intend to achieve these; are you going to be coming up with motions or bills?

Of course, those are inherent in the system here. I will actively participate and give in my best when it comes to motions and bills that touch on human life; that touch on human existence, to see that right things are done.

You happen to come from the South-East, which is always crying against marginalisation. Do you really agree that the region is being marginalised, and if yes, how do you intend to help end this, as a lawmaker?

The issue of marginalisation depends on how one sees it. The basic question I want ask here is, are you not marginalising yourself? If the South-East should come together and speak in one voice, there is nothing like Marginalisation, because when their voices are put together, it will make great impact. However, I have observed that, in the South East, each person goes his own way. This is the time I have the opportunity to appeal to the senses of people of the region, especially the lawmakers. Let us always speak in one voice; and when we do that, I don’t think the issue of marginalisation will be there.

The South Easterners, who are dominantly Igbos are said to be republican in their approach to issues, and this is also seen to be the major reason for the lack of unity among them. What is your take on this?

Well, it depends on your interpretation of who a republican is. It is issue of governance. And every system of government applies any system that she thinks will work well for her. South Easterners, by culture, by creation are republican. And they are very disposed to using such system in their own governance. However, what is important and paramount in this case is when diplomatic means are used, especially when you have something in common where other tribes or cultures are involved, you use diplomacy and democratic principles in trying to achieve your aims and objectives in trying to meet up with the needs of your people.

Recently, President Bola Tinubu and the 36 States governors met and resolved that it has become imperative to set up State Police as one of the pragmatic means of tackling the insecurity in the country. Are you in support of the idea?

It depends on how you see it. You see, many governments in their own dispositions are already using State Police, though giving it various names. I don’t think anything is wrong if it is approved at the national level. I don’t know what the fear of people is about State Police. I think when there is State Police, the security will be taken down to the grassroots. The security challenges in the country today are such that federal police alone may not do it. That is why if you go to South-West, they ha e their own security outfit, though not actually named State Police. If you go to the South-East, you will find the same thing. So, every region, every state government is trying to come up with additional security outfit, to ensure that security challenge is overcome. However, those who fear State Police, I don’t know what their fears are. But I think that will add up to making security situation in this country better.

Those who are afraid of State Police are of the view that the state governors will use the outfit as instrument of witch-hunt against their political opponents. In your view, is their fear not cogent enough?

Well, that is their opinion, but remember that we are running presidential system of government, where the centre determines in the over- all what happens to the country. And again, it depends on individuals; I mean when you talk of governors using State Police as a political instrument. I don’t think that’s enough reason why there should not be state Police. Good reasons of necessity should give chance to better reasons. The powers of these governors are limited in the sense that people gave them powers. And anybody who abuses power is contravening the Constitution and the laws of the land, and such a person should be held responsible. I don’t think that’s enough reason. Of course, if opponents of government are democratic and diplomatic in their approach to issues, there wouldn’t be any reason for using state police to abuse them. It doesn’t arise.

The nation’s economy has been depressive over the years, and it’s deteriorating in the present dispensation. Do you have the antidote to the situation?

As far as I know, a lot of economic measures are being applied but individuals, people, persons, in their different ways are trying to sabotage government. Good enough, just last week, the President set up a tripartite committee that will handle it. We have experts in this land. We have people who very knowledgeable in the economy, on how to manage the economy. The situation could be arrested, if the number of the economic saboteurs is reduced. I’d people can talk to their consciences that what they are doing is against the land. Government is doing her best to see that the economy is improved, that the welfare of the people is improved upon. But I don’t know what individuals derive in sabotaging the government. It is sabotage that is causing all these problems.

What about the agencies of government that should go after the saboteurs, why are they not doing their work or are you saying that they have been compromised?

Well, I wouldn’t be their mouthpiece but all I know is that the agencies of government are trying. They are doing their best but the population is overwhelming. And a good number of people have turned into saboteurs. You can see a lot of efforts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC) and the rest of them trying to curtail these excesses. However, I am optimistic that over time, all these issues will be a thing of the past, given the resolve of the Federal Government to see that all these economic issues are tackled promptly.

Lack of productivity is the greatest challenge facing this economy. Diversification has also become a mirage over the years. What do you think should be the way out of this cage?

We are already getting it right in the sense that many state governments, local governments and even at the federal level are engaging their citizens into agricultural production because that was the basis of our development as a nation before the oil came. If you check back in those days when our mainstay was agriculture, every hand was on deck. And Nigeria is blessed with a lot of material resources that gave us advantage in agricultural production. Every location: North, South, East West and everywhere, is given resources to produce one thing or another. Like the South East region has economic advantage to produce crops like yam, cassava and the rest of them. If you go to North, Niger in particular, they have advantage in rice production. If government can do it in such a way that farmers are well remunerated, many people will go back to farming and you will see the economy being stabilised. But if we focus on oil as a cheap way of making ends meet, we will not be getting it right. I think the best thing to do is that every locality should look at where they have comparative advantage and fully engage in it, so that all will be pulled into our economy, and we will be better for it.

Successive governments have been talking about cutting cost of governance but the National Assembly keeps on setting up new institutions such as the regional development Commissions that have become a competition among the six geopolitical zones. What is your take on this?

I don’t think so because the more, the merrier. Anything that has to do with development is a good show for total overhaul of the economy. I was suggesting that every region should have this development commission, with the mandate of developing their own region infra- structurally, educationally, agriculturally and all that. And when put together, the federal government will be better for it because we are operating a federating unit. So, if each region does what it is supposed to do, there will be no problem. I think what all these development agencies need to do is to partner together and let there be synergy so that there would be no conflict of roles in the performance of their duty. It is a good development and I support that vehemently, that development commission should be in every region.

There is this fear that these development commissions when set up, will end up being conduit pipes for syphoning money due to mismanagement of funds by their leaders, using the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a case in point. What’s your view?

I wouldn’t speak for them, and of course what you are alleging, I don’t have evidences to support your assertion. However, the most important thing is to get the frameworks of these development commissions; get their terms of reference, get their mandate. And when you put the right people there, it is going to function. I think the problem we have been having over time is putting wrong people in right places. When you put a round peg in a square hole, it doesn’t work. So, the problem is manmade; it’s a human factor. But the most important thing to be done is to get the frameworks and set out the objectives. It will work, there will be no problems.

What is your take on the recent directive by President Tinubu that the Stephen Oronsaye report should be fully implemented?

My view is in line with the decision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Before now, that has been my position, because a lot of duties, responsibilities are being duplicated. And that adds to the cost of governance. If this is fully implemented without sabotage, it is going to be well for the country. In fact, it is one of the best decisions taken by the Federal Executive Council. Let everything about that Oronsaye report be implemented. Nigerian is going to be better for it.

Are you concerned that implementation of that report may cost some Nigerians their jobs? Well, I don’t think so. You see, the issue of losing jobs should not be the first consideration for now. Every change comes with some attendant disadvantages. We will feel it at the beginning, but at the end of the day we will be better for it. People losing job are people who are not skilled. As a result, the proliferation of agencies, departments and organs of government, many employees are not skilled. But this time around, the employers of labour will stick to people who are skilled in their professions. Everything that begins must have some advantages and disadvantages, just like development. It needs adjustments and all that. Some will be negativity affected while others will be positively affected and majority will feel better for it, like in this case.

The ECOWAS leadership just lifted sanctions on Niger Republic and other three countries where coup d’état took place. What do you think is the cause of rampant coup d’état in West Africa and how can it be stopped?

No condition is permanent. I am very sure that the ECOWAS Community as it were, considered so many factors before they lifted the sanctions. Am sure they must have observed that there are improvements in the system; the system has improved, and to their mind, they are now satisfied that if lifted, normalcy will follow and all those encumbrances may not occur again in near future. That’s my thinking. There are people with ebullient intellectual capacity who must have considered many factors before taking the decision. On the cause of rampant coup d’état in ECOWAS Community, if you check his history of coup d’état in many parts of the world, it emanates as a result of people’s grievances over governance. And at times, some people are misled to think that government is not doing well, when they have not really understudied what the situations are. The coup we are talking about starts with an individual, from individual to group and from there, it spreads gradually in order to convince people, that this person in power is not doing well and we need to edge him out. At times, their opinion many not hold enough water because it could be that they didn’t consider some other factors. And they will come to know that coup d’état does not help in solving the problems for which it was carried out. Check the countries that have done coup; they are taking many steps backwards in terms of development. So, I wouldn’t support any kind of coup in any part of the world especially in Africa, because we are still grappling to move ahead in our develop- mental journey.