Sabotage: Police Burst Factories In Anambra For Destroying Packaging Materials

The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with beverage manufacturers, stormed a number of illegal sites in Onitsha, Anambra State, and its environs, apprehending some persons for destroying returnable packaging materials, including glass bottles and plastic crates belonging to various beverage manufacturing companies.

Speaking on the development to New Telegraph recently, the Director General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the police, working with member companies, acted on credible intelligence and stormed the factories to crack down on illegal disposal, theft, and unauthorised recycling of the returnable packaging materials of the affected companies, notably returnable glass bottles and plastic crates.

Ajayi-Kadir noted that the association was alerted by its members that owners of these untoward factories were involved in destroying returnable packaging materials for reuse, thereby causing the businesses to lose millions of naira in investments.

He stated that the group had engaged relevant security and regulatory authorities through formal petitions and intelligencesharing, seeking lawful intervention to curb the illegal practices, recover company assets, and dismantle unauthorised recycling operations.

According to him, member companies identified multiple illegal locations in the South-East where they crush our bottles and crates for resale as raw materials.

He added that investigations by the police had revealed that significant quantities were being diverted from legitimate channels into informal recycling networks.

He also disclosed that, in several instances, reusable bottles were deliberately broken and crates were intentionally shredded for sale as raw materials, undermining the beverage companies’ circular packaging model.

“The recent raid is the out- come of sustained engagements and intelligence-led investigations and represents a decisive step by authorities to protect legitimate business operations, uphold environmental standards, and deter further illegal activity”, he said.