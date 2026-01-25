Sabotage, Corruption, Cabal Responsible For Prevalence Insecurity – Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has identified sabotage, complicity, territorial expansion, corruption, and cabal influence as the main reasons behind the pervasive rise of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in Nigeria.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere noted that efforts to curb insecurity and other societal ills have often been ineffectual because some powerful individuals, who should facilitate solutions, actively sabotage these efforts. According to Ajayi, this explains why government strategies in sectors such as electricity, water, energy, education, agriculture, the economy, and security repeatedly fail, with corrupt cabals undermining efforts aimed at improving the welfare of the people.

He highlighted the alarming spread of violence, noting that kidnapping, cattle rustling, and banditry—previously confined to the North East and North West—have now reached parts of Yorubaland, including Kogi, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States, as well as Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa in Oyo State and Yewa and Ijebu Waterside areas in Ogun State. Residents now prioritize safety over livelihood, reflecting the deep impact of insecurity on daily life.

Ajayi stressed that previous attempts at development have been undermined by sabotage and complicity. He cited examples such as the late Chief Bola Ige’s thwarted efforts to improve electricity supply, mismanagement of billions allocated for refinery maintenance, and poor oversight of road construction budgets. Despite large allocations to security and defence, insecurity continues to escalate, raising questions about the use of public funds.

He further pointed to some Northern leaders advocating negotiation with bandits rather than prosecution, and governors pardoning terrorists, as factors perpetuating insecurity. Territorial expansion by unscrupulous herders and foreign interests seeking natural resources, often bypassing due process, also fuels violence, abductions, and extortion in affected communities.

To address the menace, Afenifere recommended a multi-pronged approach: re-orientation of affected communities to value human life, debriefing and de-radicalization of indoctrinated youths, restructuring the security architecture, monitoring ungoverned spaces, proper training, motivation, and equipping of security personnel, and the immediate establishment of state-level police. Ajayi suggested that until constitutional amendments are effected, a Presidential Order could allow states to appoint security personnel from among local indigenes.

Recalling statements by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Ajayi emphasized that President Bola Tinubu has authorized expanded security deployments, enhanced intelligence coordination, and robust investigations into attacks on religious communities. Afenifere urged strict implementation of these measures, improved intelligence utilization, purging saboteurs within security agencies, community vigilance, public enlightenment on the sanctity of life, and empowerment of citizens and security personnel alike.

According to Ajayi, these steps are crucial to restoring peace, protecting human dignity, and ensuring that Nigeria’s plural society thrives free from the scourge of banditry and terrorism.