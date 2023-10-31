Sabon Lugbe: Tale of squalor amid splendour

Background

Unlike the biblical aphorism, that a city set on a hill, can’t be hidden, Sabon Lugbe community exists amidst a beautiful landscape, but wallows in dirt and squalor. The etymology of the name ‘Sabon’ ( a Hausa word for ‘New’ ) suggests that this indigenous community used to be an integral part of Lugbe, but was relocated by the government to pave way for the rapid urbanization along the Airport Road in Abuja.

The then administration of President Shehu Shagari carved out the new settlement for displaced indigenes in the1980s but available indices of development does not show anything new about the community city.

Inside Abuja gathered that the people were uprooted from their ancestral homes to a different location, without providing them with basic social amenities.

A stranger coming from either the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, or from the City Center to the community, even with the help of a Google map, might face difficulties locating it.

There is no official sign post anywhere by the roadside, directing people to the community.

If one were on the major expressway, one will hardly notice this community, until one meanders into a narrow, bumpy path that leads to the place.

The road is un-tarred and sufferring from gully erosion while one could notice stinking refuse dumps in sections of it.

Interestingly, Sabon Lugbe is surrounded by a number of well planned housing estates, but such developments seem to have no significant impact on the community.

No secondary school

Yusuf Tagbuaba, a youth leader in the community confirmed that his people were forcefully separated from their kith and kin in Lugbe by urbanization.

“We were resettled here by late Shehu Shagari. It was during his time that part of Lugbe community affected by the development of the Airport Road was relocated here,” he said.

Inside Abuja gathered that for over 40 years of its existence, Sabon Lugbe never had more than the public primary school in the community.

Children from the community, who proceeded to secondary school after their elementary classes, were subjected to an avoidable risk of crossing a ten-lane expressway to attend school in neighbouring communities.

It was learnt that the closest secondary school is located at Gosa, a community, which is about 6.4 kilometres from Sabon Lugbe.

Also, the closest pedestrian bridge available for use by the children, is the one located at ACO Estate area, about three kilometres away.

While the beautiful and expansive estates surrounding this community, have private schools for all ages and classes, the fees are not within the reach of most families in Sabon Lugbe.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that this dire situation was responsible for the school children who usually embarked on a suicide mission, trying to cross the ever busy highway to school on the other side.

“We have lost so many children, including my biological sister, to motor accidents. Every year we record deaths of children to road accidents, these children died for trying to cross the road just to attend school. This is because, we have no secondary school and there is no pedestrian bridge for our children to cross to a nearby school,” Tagbuaba said.

Long awaited relief

After all these years of anxiety and advocacy, reprieve seem to be underway for the community.

Tagbuaba confirmed that the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has approved the establishment of a Junior Secondary School in the community.

He said, “A Junior Secondary School has just been approved, after we clamoured for it for a very long time.

“Already we are making plans to use some classrooms at the primary school, just to start the junior secondary school”.

No primary health centre

Investigation has also shown that the Sustainable Development Goal ( SDG) three, regarding good health and well-being is still a far cry in this community.

SDG 3 aims to prevent needless suffering from preventable diseases and premature death by focusing on key targets that boost the health of a country’s overall population. It also calls for deeper investments in research and development, health financing and health risk reduction and management.

Considering the present situation where the community has no healthcare facility, one may not be wrong to postulate that healthcare services would be an unaffordable luxury there. It may also not be out of place, to state that the SDG 3 is overly suffering defeat in the community.

Inside Abuja learnt that over the years, there has been an upsurge of maternal mortality in the community. This lack of access to affordable healthcare has also resulted in deaths even from preventable diseases.

It was also gathered that the few privately owned healthcare facilities around the area have become the exclusive preserve for very few people who can foot the bills. Our findings showed that residents who seek affordable healthcare services, have to travel to neighbouring communities.

It was further gathered that some women have lost their babies at birth due to lack of access to healthcare.

“Lack of primary healthcare is one of the basic challenges we have here, the only health centres we have here are privately owned.

“The economic situation of our people does not put them in the position to use the private hospitals, and have lost so many people, including children , youths and adults.

“Assuming we have a health care services that our people can afford, some of the lost lives would have been saved.”

An appeal

Prince Aminu Idakhuzo, is the son of the Chief of Sabon Lugbe and has the authority to speak on behalf of the chief, said to be over 100 years old.

Idakhuzo agreed that the community has been lucky to have a borehole, provided by Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC).

He equally noted that electricity supply has been relatively fair, but the people are constantly under the burden of exorbitant billing.

He however, appealed to the government to make their dream of having a befitting secondary school and healthcare facility, a reality.

A middle aged woman who preferred anonymity, said the community has been suffering a lot of security challenges. The lady she had lived in Sabon Lugbe for four years and called on security agencies to ensure that the crime rate was reduced to the barest minimum.

According to her, the activities of “baban bola,” otherwise known as scavengers, were on the increase and constantly threatening the peace of the community.