Sabon Birni LG Chair Denies Reported Mosque Attack

The Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government Area in Sokoto State, Ayuba Hashimu, has debunked reports circulating on social and mainstream media claiming that armed men attacked a mosque and killed an Imam alongside several worshippers.

Hashimu described the report as entirely false, insisting that no such incident occurred anywhere within the local government.

“The story is false, untrue, and a fabrication by conflict entrepreneurs who thrive on negative narratives to instill fear among residents,” he said.

The member representing Sabon Birni in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Boza, also dismissed the report, questioning the source and credibility of the claim.

However, residents of Gatawa village confirmed that a separate attack by bandits occurred in their community, resulting in the deaths of five people.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said the attackers stormed the village around 1:30 a.m., shooting sporadically and killing four people instantly. Another victim later died from gunshot wounds.

The assailants also abducted six individuals, including two married women, two teenage girls, and two young boys and rustled livestock before fleeing.

Despite an exchange of gunfire with security personnel, none of the abductees had been rescued at the time of filing this report.