Sabinus Wife Bags Masters Degree

The wife of popular comedian and content creator, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, better known as Sabinus, Ciana Chapman, has bagged a master’s degree in International Business.

This development comes amid recent reports of a marital crisis between the couple, as alleged by entertainment gossip blogger, Cutie Juls.

Taking to Instagram, Ciana reflected on the challenges encountered during her educational journey, describing it as challenging. READ ALSO: Sabinus Accused Of Extra Marital Affair, Domestic Violence.

Sabinus Cries Out After Losing $11k Wristwatch In Uganda.

Sabinus Reacts To His Father’s Abduction. She further expressed gratitude to close associates for their unwavering support, expressing excitement for the new chapter ahead. Her post was accompanied by graduation photos with the caption, “Against all odds, I did it! “. ‘I’m so proud to have earned my Master’s in International Business with Distinction. Balancing my studies while being pregnant and facing challenges wasn’t easy, but I made it through”. “A huge thank you to everyone who supported me along the way, I couldn’t have done it without you. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for what’s next. ♥️♥️”. See post below;

