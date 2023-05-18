Sabinus To 2Face: Why God Keep Sending Lots Of Problems My Way

Popular Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has revealed why God has been sending “a lot of problems” to him.

While chatting with legendary musician, 2Face Idibia recently, he disclosed to the artiste that he has been seeing a lot of problems.

With video making rounds on internet both were seen hanging out together as the singer asked Sabinus why he likes “problems too much.”

In response to the singer, Sabinus said that without problems, he wouldn’t be able to make money, adding that is the reason God keeps sending problems his way.

He, however, clarified that the problems are just online (in his comedy skits) and not in real life.

Sabinus said, “Boss, you know, say if I no enter problem, money no go come. So, God has been sending problems my way—online o, not offline o (laughs).”