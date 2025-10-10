Sabinus ‘Spray Money’ Skit Rakes In Massive Engagements On X

Nigerian Comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus, has once again set social media abuzz with a viral skit poking fun at Nigeria’s high-energy tradition of spraying cash at events.

Posted on his page on Thursday, October 9, 2025, the short video, delivered in Pidgin English, humorously highlights the awkward moment when someone hesitates to throw money, despite social pressure to do so.

New Telegraph reports that in just a few hours, the clip racked up over 35,000 likes and 4,000 reposts, quickly climbing to the top of trending topics on X.

The trend report notes the post logged more than 85,000 engagements overall, making it one of the most talked-about pieces of digital comedy in Nigeria at the moment.

Sabinus, who hails from Port Harcourt, has built a reputation for blending humour with social commentary.

The “Spray Money” skit taps into a cultural expectation often seen at Nigerian celebrations, where spraying or releasing cash into the air is viewed as a sign of generosity and status, and adds a telling twist by spotlighting the reluctance that sometimes lurks beneath the bravado.

While jokes about stinginess are nothing new, the timing and relatability of this particular skit have struck a chord online, fueling conversations about how pressure, ego, and social norms play into even seemingly lighthearted cultural rituals.

Many users praised Sabinus for capturing that subtle tension between “looking generous” and “feeling reluctant.”

As of now, Sabinus has not added commentary beyond the post. But given the engagement it’s drawn, and his track record for viral content, it wouldn’t be surprising if this sparks more videos, memes, or reactions in the days ahead.