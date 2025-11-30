Sabinus Reveals Father Once Opposed His Comedy Career

Popular comedian Emmanuel Ejekwu, widely known as Sabinus, has revealed that his journey into entertainment was met with strong resistance from his father, who had hoped he would become a lawyer.

Speaking during an interview with VJ Adams, Sabinus explained that his father had mapped out a legal career for him. However, after failing to secure admission to study law, he opted for Linguistics and Communication Studies at the University of Port Harcourt.

He said it was during his time on campus that he discovered his flair for comedy, began experimenting with skit-making, and slowly built his craft — even though it initially brought no financial reward.

Sabinus said he kept his new passion hidden from his father throughout his time in school. It wasn’t until a year after graduation that his father stumbled upon posters promoting his comedy shows.

According to him, his father’s reaction was anything but pleasant. His sisters later confirmed to their dad that the comedian had fully embraced entertainment, a revelation that sparked anger.

“He was upset,” Sabinus recalled. “He couldn’t understand why I chose comedy and kept saying, ‘Which comedy? What kind of business is that? I sent you to become a lawyer.’”

Despite the early disapproval, Sabinus has since become one of Nigeria’s most recognisable comedy talents, earning nationwide acclaim for his skits and live performances.