Popular Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has confirmed the end of his marriage to Ciana Chapman.

In a recent TikTok live stream, Sabinus revealed that his marriage, which took place in 2023, ended peacefully and amicably.

The comedian emphasised that he and his former wife remain on good terms, prioritising their daughter’s well-being.

The comedian denied circulating rumours of marital issues, including allegations of domestic violence and infidelity, saying, “I’m not married. My marriage ended peacefully. The mum and I are good. My daughter is okay, and she is doing fine.”

Sabinus’ confirmation came after speculation about his marital status, after several denials of marital problems by the ex-couple.