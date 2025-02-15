Share

Popular content creator and comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, better known as Sabinus, has been accused of alleged extramarital affairs and domestic violence.

This allegation was made known by an Instagram vlogger, Cutie Juls via Instagram post on Saturday, February 15.

Cutie Juls accused Sabinus of domestic violence against his wife, Ciana Chapman, and paying bloggers to discredit her.

Cutie Juls further alleged that Sabinus has a side chic named Boma, and claims that renowned rapper Odumodublvck is aware.

According to the blogger, Boma is also involved with a man named Ighalo, describing Sabinus as a dimwit.

Cutie Juls also claims that Sabinus’ wife earlier reached out to her via an Instagram DM, appealing for her to delete an earlier post, seemingly indicating she wanted it under wraps.

It would be recalled that the couple tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed their first child in 2024.

The post reads, “@mrfunny na only you on cheat. Na only you still beat this woman you constantly cheat on. Na only you still dey pay bloggers to discredit grandma.

“This is Sabinus side chick, her name is Boma. Even @odumodublvck knows about their relationship.F unny thing is the babe still dey do Ighalo also”.

Meanwhile, this has sparked a buzz online, with neither Sabinus nor his management team addressing the claim.

