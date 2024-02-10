Sabinu, Sharon Ooja, Nasboi Others Star in New Movie ’Dead Serious’

Popular skit maker Sabinus alongside other talents that includes Sharon Ooja, Nkem Owoh, Deyemi Okanlawon, Funny Mallam, Nasboi and Emem Inyang among others are some of the stars in the upcoming Showmax Original movie titled ‘Dead Serious’.

Scheduled for release on Wednesday February 14, 2024; Dead Serious follows the journey of John (Sabinus), the lovable owner of a grocery store in Lagos, who finds himself smitten with Amara (Sharon Ooja). Despite teasing from his sister Vero (Tomama) and friend Pato (NasBoi), who doubt his worthiness, John is determined to win Amara’s heart with his charm and humour.

As their love blossoms, unexpected challenges and comical misadventures ensue, leading John to discover the resilience and unpredictability of life. Produced and directed by Moses Inwang, the series adds to Showmax’s already diverse Nigerian Original content lineup for February as part of the platform’s rebranding efforts.

The lineup includes epic drama series, Cheta M, reality TV series Sadau Sisters; documentary series Freemen, romantic comedy movie The Counsellor; and a new season of the AMVCA-nominated drama series Flawsome.