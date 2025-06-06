Sabalenka Takes Out Swiatek To Reach French Open Final

Share

World number one Aryna Sabalenka moved a step closer to a maiden French Open title by taking out four-time champion Iga Swiatek in a blockbuster semifinal.

Sabalenka will meet second seed Coco Gauff in tomorrow’s showpiece after the American ruthlessly ended French wildcard Lois Boisson’s incredible run.

Belarus’ Sabalenka earned a 7-6 (7-1) 4-6 6-0 victory to end fifth seed Swiatek’s 26-match winning run at the tournament. After a slow start on the Roland Garros clay, Poland’s Swiatek fought back to level but Sabalenka dominated a 24-minute deciding set.

Sabalenka, whose three Grand Slam titles have all come on hard courts, has never reached the Paris final before. “It feels incredible but the job is not done yet. I’m thrilled with my performance,” the 27-year-old said.

“Iga is the toughest opponent, especially at Roland Garros, I’m proud I managed to get this win.” Gauff, runner-up to Swiatek in 2022, won 6-1 6-2 against world number 361 Boisson, who was appearing in her first Grand Slam main draw.

