Sabalenka Claws Past Siegemund To Reach Wimbledon Semis

World number one Aryna Sabalenka narrowly avoided a seismic shock as she fought back to beat veteran Laura Siegemund and claw her way into the Wimbledon semi-finals yesterday.

The Belarusian, the heavy favourite for the title, had to twice come back from a break down in the deciding set to beat the 37-year-old German 4-6 6-2 6-4.

Sabalenka has reached the final of the past three majors and, with most of her rivals falling in the first week of SW19, she has an incredible chance of reaching Saturday’s showpiece.

But few would have predicted the scare that Siegemund – who had previously never gone beyond the second round in singles here – came within touching distance of completing.

Siegemund, more noted for her doubles prowess, drove Sabalenka to distraction with her slices, brilliant returning and generally slow pace of play.

Meanwhile, American Taylor Fritz overcame an unexpected third-set capitulation to beat Karen Khachanov and reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time.

The fifth seed had looked on course to wrap up the match in straight sets, with his big serving key to a two-set lead. But things suddenly fell apart for Fritz in the third as he struggled to land his first serve while sending more shots beyond the baseline as Khachanov, 29, took it 6-1.