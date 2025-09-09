SAA Increases Lagos, Sao Paulo, Accra Flights

One of Africa’s leading airlines, South African Airways (SAA), has announced additional flights across key regional and international routes to meet growing demand during the upcoming festive season.

Starting from October 6, 2025, the airline will raise its frequency to six from OR Tambo International Airport to Lagos, bringing its weekly flight operations to Lagos to six from four, an indication of the profitability of the route to the carrier.

Monday and Tuesday are the additional two days added to its frequency to Lagos from its hub in Johannesburg. From October 1, 2025, the airline would equally add one more flight to its initial five times a week flight to Accra, Ghana, bringing its schedules to six flights to the West African country.

The Johannesburg–São Paulo frequency was also added with new flights to commence on October 10, 2025. The two new flights are to be serviced on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The airline, in a statement, said these seasonal uplifts are designed to offer customers greater flexibility, convenience, and choice during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, culminating on February 11, 2026.

Whether travelling for family reunions, business, or cultural celebrations such as Detty December, AfroFuture, or the Brazilian Carnival build-up, SAA said it is proud to connect Africa to the world with warm, authentic African hospitality.

“South African Airways is strengthening its network with more flights, more frequencies, and more opportunities to connect Africa to the world. We are aiming higher to serve our customers better this festive season,” said Tebogo Tsimane, SAA’s Chief Commercial Officer. The airline encouraged customers to book early to take advantage of competitive fares and secure seats during this high-demand period.