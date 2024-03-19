SAA celebrates 30 years of frequent flyer programme

South African Airways has celebrated 30 years of the existence of its Frequent Flyer Programme known as Voyager with an exclusive dinner for a select few high-profile guests in Lagos.

The event tagged “Voyager Elite Night” was to recognize and celebrate its frequent flyers and loyal customers for their unflinching support over the years and to mark 30 years of success of the airline’s Loyalty Programme, the first of its kind in Africa.

Sharing her excitement with guests, SAA’s Country Manager, Mrs. Kemi Leke-Bamtefa, said: “We are honoured to have you all here. Tonight is about Voyager members and when we say Elite, we mean the one per cent of the one per cent of Voyager members. Voyager is a frequent flyer programme to reward our loyal customers comprising of Elite Voyager Lifetime Platinum, Platinum, Gold and Silver members.”

Speaking further, she said: “The 90 years of SAA is important, but tonight is about the 30 years of an existing loyalty programme that has survived more than many airlines that we know of. We are one of the very few loyalty programmes that allow you to earn miles as you spend. Before it used to be based on the distance travelled. However, we changed the system such that the more you spend, the more miles you earn. So now the value is based on how much you spend on your ticket so you get more value for your money.”

Leke-Bamtefa went on to cap her remarks by disclosing, “later this year we are going to be adding two more flights increasing our frequency to five to make your journey seamless with improved connectivity and better schedule which are very important elements in travel and we understand how this has impacted our customers.”

She also mentioned that the flights to Sao Paulo had great connections out of Lagos and Perth will commence shortly in April.

The airline’s Regional Manager – Africa, Middle East and Indian Ocean, Mr. Ohis Ehimiaghe, thanked guests for coming and appreciated them for their businesses that have helped the airline survive over the years.

In his words, “this is a night we are celebrating 30 years of Voyager Frequent Flyer Programme and celebrating those that have made the programme a success. SAA had the first Loyalty Programme in Africa as well as the first loyalty programme that migrated from ordinary miles to revenue-based.