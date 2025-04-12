SA Tourism Unveils South Africa Awaits – Come Find Your Joy Campaign

Share

South Africa Tourism (SA Tourism) last month moved a noch higher in its bid to capture the world with the unveiling of its new brand campaign, tagged; South Africa Awaits — Come Find Your Joy.

It is a celebration of the country’s boundless energy, rich culture, and extraordinary experiences. This dynamic campaign invites travellers to rediscover their sense of wonder, embracing the joy that travel to South Africa can unlock.

Speaking on this development, Thembisle Sehloho, Chief Marketing Officer of South African Tourism, noted, “In a world where life’s simple joys often get lost in the rush of daily routines, our new global campaign is an invitation to reignite that child-like curiosity and embrace the thrill of exploration.

“At the heart of this campaign is a powerful and emotive television advert that reflects the true essence of South Africa — where every corner holds an opportunity to experience something magical, something that makes you pause, smile, and truly feel alive.”

The campaign’s highly anticipated advert is more than just a visual spectacle; it’s an artistic expression of what makes South Africa unlike any other destination.

Developed in collaboration with the visionary team at Avatar — one of South Africa’s top three independent creative agencies — the campaign was led by celebrated Phil Ireland, Chief Creative Officer. His team took on the challenge of telling South Africa’s story in a fresh, deeply engaging way.

According to Ireland, “We wanted to create something that resonated emotionally, something that went beyond traditional tourism advertising.”

He noted further, “Our creative approach was simple yet profound — seeing South Africa through the eyes of a child. Through this lens, we captured the raw joy, boundless wonder, and uninhibited excitement that make our country a place of infinite discovery.”

From the vibrant streets of Johannesburg to the tranquil beauty of the Cape winelands, the campaign’s visuals take audiences on a captivating journey.

The advert features award-winning local talents, including internationally renowned musician and producer Zakes Bantwini and acclaimed chef Wandile Mabaso, who embody the creativity and innovation that define South Africa’s cultural landscape.

The music featured is by legendary singer-songwriter Vusi Mahlasela, who we partnered with on his track to reflect the message of the campaign. “I love my country; it’s my home and this advert reminds those living here and everyone visiting how amazing South Africa is,” Mahlasela said.

“It shows all sides of our country, shares its beauty and highlights the warm welcome you’ll always get when you arrive here,” he added.

Also, the campaign is more than just an invitation to visit — it’s a reaffirmation of South Africa’s position as a leading global destination for leisure, culture, and adventure. It aligns seamlessly with South African Tourism’s broader vision of driving economic growth and community upliftment through tourism.

“Our campaign is about so much more than just showcasing breathtaking landscapes — it’s about telling an authentic, deeply rooted South African story,” explained Sehloho. “By spotlighting our people, our traditions, and our artistic spirit, we’re offering the world a truly immersive and meaningful travel experience,” he added.

The campaign is also a strategic move towards achieving the country’s ambitious tourism growth targets, as outlined in the government’s National Development Plan. With a goal of attracting 15 million visitors annually by 2030, this initiative is set to play a crucial role in positioning South Africa as a top global travel destination.

