SA Tourism sets up Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 Advisory Committee

As the countdown to Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 intensifies, South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has established an industry-led Advisory Committee to ensure the seamless execution of this premier travel trade event. Comprising key industry representatives, this dedicated panel will meet weekly to address critical aspects of the show, working collaboratively to enhance its impact and deliver an even better experience for exhibitors and buyers.

This year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 will hold between May 12 and 15 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre at the Kwa Zulu-Natal Province, in Durban.

According to SA Tourism, this initiative reinforces our commitment to partnership and collaboration as we drive decisions that represent and benefit the greater tourism sector, ensuring that Africa’s Travel Indaba remains a world-class business platform that drives real value for all participants.

The body would focus on key elements such exhibitor and buyer engagement; logistical efficiencies; programme enhancements; and overall event quality.

Membership of the Advisory Committee comprised the following: David Frost – SATSA; Suzanne Bayly – Classic Portfolio; Kgomotso Ramothea – ATTA; Andrew Camp – Sun International; Dorcas Dlamini – Marriott; and Martin Botha – Tourvest.

The committee’s feedback, insights, and strategic guidance will be instrumental in shaping a world-class event, ensuring Africa’s Travel Indaba continues to be a leading global trade platform.

Frost described the initiative as innovative and timely, while noting that it is a privileged to be part of the development. “It is a privilege to be part of the Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) Advisory Panel, representing the SATSA membership,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘this is a significant and visionary step towards deeper collaboration, ensuring that the voices of key private-sector stakeholders can considered. By channelling industry concerns cohesively and constructively, we can make ATI a world class event. Kudos to SAT COO, Darryl Erasmus and his team for the pulling a good panel together and let’s all work to make ATI hum.”

