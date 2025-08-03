SA To Youths: Spend Less Time On Social Media

Johnson Ayantunji

The Coordinator, South West Agriculture Intervention Programme, Temitope Ande, has called on the youths to spend less time on social media, rather devote their time to the new gold – agriculture, which would transform their lives.

Ande, who was the guest of honour at the Operation Feed 2000 Families(F2kF), organized by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 77, Beautiful Gate Parish, Praise Hill Estate, Arepo, Ogun State, said that if they (youths) key into the agricultural programme of the federal government, they would feed more than 2000 families.

She said: “Our intervention is sustainable and life-changing. It is beyond 2000 families; a breakthrough, and you begin to give to others.

“The Federal Government has opportunities for us(youths), when you organise yourselves, form a cooperative society, and get yourselves engaged. If you put anything in the ground, in any part of the country, it will grow. Nigeria is so blessed.

“We are loaded in all regions. We are the best in the world. We want hands-on farmers who will cultivate 100 hectares of land for soya beans. It is in short supply and the world needs it.”

Besides, she said that the programme is sustainable as President Bola Tinubu “is intentional in changing the narratives of our country. The young people are supposed to key in and spend less time on social media,” she advised.

“No organisation in the world has the network of this country. They will eat food, and they do not have most of the things they need.”

It is on account of this that she told them what they can do, such as rearing fish in their homes or even goats.

“We are going into commercial farming, form a cluster, and rear goats even in Arepo. Immediately, there are 10,000 hectares of land in the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), where cassava plantations and all manner of things are grown. Livestock is thriving there because we want to reduce our importation of food.”

On financing, she said that the Department of Agriculture intervention is ready to link whoever is ready with the Bank of Agriculture, to provide the needed funds and guide them through.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Pastor in – charge of Province LP 77(PICP), Pastor Ajibola Opeoluwa – Calebs, said that the programme, powered by Bowels of Compassion, is part of the Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) of the church, where each family was given a 5kg of premium rice and 50cl of oil.

He said: “There is hunger in the land and just as the government cannot do it all, the church decided to support in our little way by giving out the items to everyone irrespective of their tribe or religious inclination.”

However, he said that it was necessary that they be fed with the spiritual food before the physical food.

The Guest Speaker and the Pastor in charge, Lagos Province 44, Pastor Amos Emovon, who spoke on “Jesus the Great Provider,” took his text from Philippians 4:19 and said that the greatest need anyone needs in life is salvation, and Jesus is the only one who can do that.