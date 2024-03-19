SA Terminates Contract With Takatso Consortium

The Ministry of Public Enterprises of South Africa has announced the termination of the agreement with Takatso for the sale of 51 per cent of South African Airways (SAA). DPE says: “Over the past three years, the Department of Public Enterprises and Takatso Consortium has been negotiating the transaction to sell 51 per cent of SAA. “We regret to announce that both DPE and Takatso agreed that negotiations on the transaction have been terminated as there was no agreement on the revised transaction structure. This arises largely from a new business and asset valuation undertaken by professional firms.”

According to the DPE, it has been agreed that “the engagement with Takatso has ended, and that there will be further steps taken both by this 6th administration and the 7th administration, to stabilize SAA.” According to the statement from the DPE, three key areas that needed to be noted at the time Takatso was considered as the preferred equity partner were “SAA is a public asset that has grown in value between 2019-2024, recognising that it is a public asset and that any sale of shares has to be at a fair market value and thirdly, the process must result in the sustainability of SAA and its growth, in terms of its aircraft and routes that it needs to fly.”

However, three years ago, a valuation of SAA’s business and assets had been reached, and circumstances have now changed – prompting a disagreement on the revised transaction structure. The airline had undergone business rescue, battled through being grounded and was facing serious challenges following COVID-19. However, in the last year three years, it became clear that the market conditions have changed, the economy has improved, and the demand for flying has increased formidably and this requires that a new valuation be done.

Currently, the business valuation came out at R1 billion and the property valuation at R5.5 billion. This meant that there was a net increase in the property by R3,1 billion in the value of SAA. The equity value had increased from 0 to R1 billion. According to the DPE, “it took almost a year for the Competition authorities to approve the transaction. The Competition Tribunal approved the transaction subject to certain conditions including the divestures by Takatso of its minority shareholders, before the implementation of the transaction.

It became clear in the negotiations that the revised transaction structure must take into account public interest and fair market price.” However, these requirements were not met in the renegotiations. As a consequence, a mechanism to terminate the Sale of Shares Agreement by mutual consent in terms of clause 10.1.1 of the agreement was put into effect. It was then decided late last week that there was no purpose in continuing with further negotiations.