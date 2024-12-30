Share

…Marks 40th birthday in grand style in SA

Political heavyweights, including His Excellency, Ambassador Alexander Temitope Ajayi, Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa;

Representatives from the All Progressives Congress (APC) South Africa Chapter, led by Hon. Adeyinka Oloruntosin; Comrade Thuthukile Zuma, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma; Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Pastor Lanre Akerele, Assistant Continental Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, have lauded the role, impact and leadership qualities Hon. Toyin Oyekanmi, a visionary entrepreneur and political leader, played in fostering bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa, and diaspora community.

Speaking at the grand celebration to mark Hon. Toyin Oyekanmi’s 40th birthday at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg in South Africa, the occasion drew a distinguished assembly of dignitaries, thought leaders, family, and friends, epitomizing a life dedicated to impact and leadership, with His Excellency, Ambassador Alexander Temitope Ajayi, Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, setting the tone for the evening with a powerful welcome address, where he highlighted Hon. Oyekanmi’s enduring commitment to fostering bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

The Nigerian Diplomat said: “Hon. Oyekanmi has consistently demonstrated a profound dedication to bridging gaps and strengthening ties between our two nations.”

In his own remark at Oyekanmi’s 40th birthday celebration, Hon. Oloruntosin, praised Hon. Oyekanmi’s leadership within the diaspora community, adding that “At a time when Nigeria needs effective and visionary leadership, Hon. Oyekanmi’s impact and legacy are a call to action for him to step into governance, particularly in his home state of Osun and across the nation.”

Pastor Akerele showered undiluted blessings on the celebrant’s unwavering moral compass and dedication to uplifting communities through service and integrity.

However, the presence of political heavyweights, including Comrade Thuthukile Zuma, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, reflected Hon. Oyekanmi’s ability to transcend political and cultural divides, positioning him as a unifying force in Africa.

Similarly, Ambassador Moleboheng Matli, President of the Women African Tourism Board, celebrated his entrepreneurial ingenuity and work promoting African culture through his brainchild, Jollof Café.

In his heartfelt closing remarks, Hon. Oyekanmi reflected on the journey that brought him to this milestone, stating, “This celebration is more than a birthday—it is a reaffirmation of my commitment to leadership, service, and unity. Together, we can build bridges that transcend borders and create a future where our shared dreams become reality.”

As the evening concluded, attendees left not just with memories of a magnificent event but with a renewed sense of purpose inspired by a leader whose vision and determination know no bounds. Hon. Toyin Oyekanmi’s 40th birthday was a 360° celebration of impact, legacy, and an unyielding belief in a brighter, unified future for Africa and beyond.

Hon. Oyekanmi’s journey as an entrepreneur and philanthropist has consistently emphasized the importance of innovation, creativity, and community. Jollof Café, his flagship enterprise, serves as a cultural bridge, connecting African heritage to global audiences while creating economic opportunities within local communities.

