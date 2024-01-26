SA Gospel Singer Accused Of Ordering Lover’s Murder

South African gos- pel singer, Kelly Khumalo, ordered the murder of her then boyfriend, football star, Senzo Meyiwa, a court has been told. Meyiwa was shot try- ing to protect Ms Khumalo from armed robbers in 2014.

Five suspects were arrested in 2020. Lead investigator Bongani Gininda told a Gauteng High Court, on Wednesday, Ms Khumalo orchestrated “a contractual assassination or hit”.

Ms Khumalo’s spokesperson told the BBC they “trust in the legal process”. They added that Ms Khumalo could not comment but that her “legal team is actively addressing the situation”.

The trial of those accused of killing Meyiwa, a former captain of the national football team and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, has gripped the country.