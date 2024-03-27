SA Court Rejects ANC Bid To De-register Zuma’s Party

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) has failed in a legal bid to stop a newly formed party, backed by ex-president Jacob Zuma, from running in May’s general election. The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party takes its name from the now-disbanded armed wing of the ANC. It is thought that Zuma’s backing of the MK could affect the ANC’s support.

The electoral court rejected the ANC’s argument that the party had not met the official registration criteria, reports the BBC. The ANC has also instigated separate legal proceedings against the MK party, accusing it of copyright infringement. Some opinion polls are predicting that the ANC’s vote share could fall below 50% for the first time in the May 29 election.