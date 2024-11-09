S3x Tapes: E’Guinea’s Baltasar Remanded In Prison

Share

The former Director-General of Equatorial Guinea’s National Financial Investigation Agency, Baltasar Engonga has been remanded at Malabo’s Black Beach Prison.

Engonga’s arrest came shortly after reports surfaced accusing him of recording over 400 explicit videos involving the spouses of influential figures in the country.

This revelation emerged amid an ongoing fraud investigation into the 54-year-old economist, prompting officials from ANIF to conduct an unannounced search of his residence and office.

During the search, authorities reportedly uncovered numerous CDs containing footage of these encounters.

The leaked videos have ignited widespread public outrage and intense media scrutiny.

In response, President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo dismissed Engonga from his position.

According to Decree No. 118/2024, issued on November 4, the dismissal cited “Irregularities committed in the exercise of his functions, as well as inappropriate family and social conduct incompatible with public service duties.”

On Friday, a video circulated widely on social media showing Engonga appearing in court, restrained with handcuffs on both his hands and feet.

Engonga, officially relieved of his duties on November 6, 2024, was subsequently chained and transferred to Malabo Central Prison where he is facing charges related to corruption and embezzlement.

