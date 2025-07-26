S10: Meet BBNaija 15 Female Housemates

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has officially kicked off in a notable twist as the organisers of the reality TV show have introduced the first 15 housemates who are all female.

While male contestants are expected to join later, this all-women introduction gives the spotlight to a diverse group of women from across the country, ranging from Nollywood actresses and entrepreneurs to chefs, therapists, and DJs.

Below is a glimpse of who these contestants are and what they do for a living before the BBNaija spotlight.

Meet BBNaija 15 Female Housemates For Season 10

1. Zita, 33 – Actress from Imo State. She describes herself as a rebel and says her parents don’t even know she’s in the house.

2. Ayomide (Mide), 23 – Entrepreneur from Ondo State who dreams of becoming an actress. Known for being fun, flirty, and cautious.

3. Sultana, 25 – Plus-size model from Adamawa. Bold, unbothered, and determined to take the crown.

4. Doris Okorie, 24 – Content creator from Ogun State. A loud, loyal self-proclaimed drama queen who promises not to take nonsense.

5. Big Soso – Practicing lawyer and chef from Kaduna. Focused on inspiring young Northern girls with her strength and versatility.

6. Tracy, 27 – Graduate trainee from Anambra State. She says she’s putting pressure aside and choosing to enjoy life to the fullest.

7. Ivatar, 37 – Media personality and single mother from Anambra State, raised in South Africa. A tattooed DJ and actress ready to make a statement.

8. Sabrina, 32 – Actor and entrepreneur from Edo State. A royal by birth, she holds a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

9. Gigi Jasmine, 25 – DJ and former OAP from Lagos. Described as calm but capable of making loud moves.

10. Thelma Lawson, 26 – Skincare entrepreneur from Rivers State and mother of one. She promises to be the life of the party.

11. Imisi, 23 – Fashion designer and actress from Oyo State. Bold, outspoken, and ready to be seen and remembered.

12. Ibifubara – Therapist and creative from Rivers State. Soft-spoken but deep, she’s bringing both clarity and vibes.

13. Isabella – Seductress and mother of a 14-year-old from Rivers State. Says she relates more with men than women.

14. Joanna, 21 – Two-time pageant queen from Benue State. Resilient, confident, and here to shift perceptions.

15. Dede, 23 – Self-described antagonist from Delta State. She loves drama and says she’s here to take it all.

As the women settle into the house, the stage is being set for what promises to be a vibrant and competitive season.