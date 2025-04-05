S’ West, S’ South Development Commission Bills “ll bring growth across regions – Osifeso

Share

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun, has described the signing into law the establishment of the South-West and South-South Development Commissions as an evolution that would bring growth across all regions.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota on Monday, noted that the establishment of the two new Commissions reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance and equitable progress of the six geo – political zones in the country.

He said that the legislation establishing the Commissions has, no doubt, reaffirmed President Tinubu’s role as a transformational leader who prioritizes regional empowerment, economic expansion and infrastructural excellence.

The renowned Surveyor further added that the Commissions would serve as catalysts for industrial growth, job creation and social advancement..

Aare Osifeso stressed that the Commissions would ensure that every corner of Nigeria benefits from President Tinubu’ administration’s progressive vision.

He, however, used the opportunity to applaud the President for also asserting the Nigeria Anti – Doping Bill, 2025, which has reflected his administration’s obligation to Nigeria’s emergence as a global powerhouse.

The community leader further added that the Anti – Doping Bill would also solidify Nigeria’s commitment to fairness, excellence and integrity in sports.

Aare Osifeso explained that the Anti – Doping Bill would; no doubt, safeguard the future of Nigerian sports, protecting the nation’s athletes from unfair practices while reinforcing the country’s global reputation as a country that upholds integrity.

