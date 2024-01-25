S/West PDP Now Fully United, Reconciliation Ongoing – Makinde

…Lukman Ajisafe Becomes National Vice Chairman Of The Party

The leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West led by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Thursday acknowledged unity in the party while promising that the ongoing reconciliation process of the PDP in the country was on course and would soon yield the desired results.

To give effect to the efforts, the two governors were nominated, and the party approved the appointment of a lawyer and engineer by profession, Lukman Ajisafe, as the National Vice Chairman of the party. His appointment will foster reconciliation and unity in the party at the national level, the leaders submitted.

Speaking at the end of the meeting which was held at the Agodi Government House, Ibadan, Governor Makinde said “The major outcome of this meeting is that South West PDP is now fully united.

“We have now got a National Vice Chairman of the party in the South West in the person of Engr, Barrister Lukman Ajisafe. I say congratulations to him. So, today is a new beginning of the PDP in the SW. The two governors in the SW are united”.

To the leaders in other South West States, Makinde said: “I need to say that empty stomach is a bad political adviser. We know some of our members have gone to see where they can eat. Those who have gone to eat will soon come back. But we need to put our house more in order to win them back.

“There are vacancies in some other states of our region. An example is Lagos State. Let them emulate my brother Adeleke of Odun State, and how he has been able to unite his people. We must consolidate on the unity among us”, Makinde said.

Corroborating the governor’s position during the meeting, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja said: “Governors Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke of Odun State have met and have nominated a person who will be representing us at the national level in Abuja. He is in the person of Engr., Barrister Lukman Ajisafe.

He has the capacity and energy to further unite members of the party. We will be sitting at the National Working Committee meetings together, and with that, there is going to be further developments.

“Naturally, we are united in leadership in the South West, but everybody can see how things are at the national level. With this unity and collaboration between the two governors in the South West, I can assure you that we are going to attain that unity at the national level”, Arapaja said.

In his remark, the new National Vice Chairman of the party, Ajisafe, thanked Governors Makinde and Adeleke for finding him worthy of the position. He also commended his superior officer, and former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Amb. Arapaja for his support that translated into his appointment. Regarding the ongoing reconciliation in our party, I promise that as an Engineer and a Barrister, I will lend my weight to see that we achieve true reconciliation among our members across the board.

“With this team, we can easily predict the future that tomorrow will be good. We are going to take the rightful position in the political arena. With the coming together of our two governors, I promise that I will not undermine the rules, regulations and constitution guiding the party such that the ongoing reconciliation will see the projected light of the day”, he said.

In attendance at the zonal meeting were members of the BOT of the party; the deputy governor of the state, Chief Bayo Lawal, a former governor of Oyo State Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the Oyo State Chairman of the PDP Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, as well as, many other leaders of the party in the South West.