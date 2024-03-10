S/West NNPP Advises Abiodun Against Fighting Opposition

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has been urged to desist from squandering public funds in fighting opposing parties and politicians in the state.

The South West chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) made this remark on Saturday in a statement issued by the party South West Secretary, Babatunde Oke in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The party, however, instructed the Governor to concentrate on ways to enhance the state’s socioeconomic situation.

The party further urged Abiodun to focus his efforts on initiatives that could end Ogun State’s long period of socioeconomic stagnation.

The statement read, “It was reliably gathered that Ogun State governor is behind the invasion of our party’s state secretariat located at Fajol House, beside Access Bank, Car wash, Adatan, Abeokuta by the security agents.

“I personally went to the state command of the Police and the DSS to lodge complaints, made explanations and clarifications, all of which entered into the deaf ears of the security agents.

“No soothsayer is needed to know that the security agents are acting the script of Governor Dapo Abiodun. How can the DSS and the Police stop a national party like NNPP from holding its legitimate meetings? Where is our right of association and freedom of assembly?

“The duty of the Police and the DSS is to provide adequate security for members of our great party before, during, and after its meetings.

“All these facts were made available to both the Police and the DSS, but unfortunately, they declined the acknowledgment simply because Dapo Abiodun is involved.

“We are using this medium to reach out to the Nigeria President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Governor Dapo Abiodun to order.

“We in the same manner call on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of DSS on the need to call both the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command as well as the Director, DSS Ogun State Command, to order.

“Their responsibility is to ensure adequate security for all in Ogun State, and not allow themselves to be manipulated by Governor Dapo Abiodun and his cohorts.”