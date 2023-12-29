S/West Govs, Ondo Govt To Set Up Burial C’ttee For Akeredolu

The Southwest Governors on Friday pledged to set up a committee and join the Ondo State Government, as well as, the family of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to give him a befitting burial.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who led other governors of the region on a condolence visit to Jericho, the Ibadan residence of the Akeredolus, disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after meeting the family members.

Governors on the team were Governor Seyi Makinde who was represented by his deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; and Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji.

Abiodun said: ‘’We are all here, the governors of the Southwestern states. Lagos State Governor will soon be here; he has some flight issues. We are here to commiserate with the family of His Excellency, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who the Lord has called to his side. Without a doubt, we are all still in a state of shock and disbelief.

‘’Governor Akeredolu was the Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum and Southern Governors’ Forum which he held and led courageously. He was a learned Senior Advocate and successful second-term governor of Ondo State.

‘’All of us are here on behalf of our families and respective states to commiserate with the family and people of Ondo State. We pray that Almighty God will forgive his sins and repose his soul and grant the wife, the children, family members and the people and government of Ondo State the heart to bear this shocking, sad and painful exit.

‘’He was an advocate for the Southern presidency. We recall vividly the reinvigorated Southern Governors’ Forum meeting in Delta State two–and–a–half years ago – that insisted the presidency must come to the South. He championed the cause that the presidency must come to the South and he stayed with it; among several causes he championed.

‘’Governor Akeredolu will be sorely missed by all of us. The void left will be difficult to fill. Collectively, we will be partially, and majorly responsible for the funeral rite and accord him the farewell that he deserves.

‘’We will work with the family to give him a deserving farewell. We have spoken with the family. We will be setting up a joint committee of Southwest states to work with the family and the government of Ondo State to make sure we give him a deserving farewell’’, Abiodun said.