S’Korean Police Raid President’s Office

On Wednesday, the South Korean Police raided President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office as the investigation into his declaration of martial law gathered pace.

A special investigation unit of the South Korean Police Force said it raided the presidential office as well as the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the National Assembly Security Service.

It would be recalled that the deeply unpopular Yoon is already under a travel ban as part of an insurrection probe into his inner circle

Meanwhile, the Korean prison authority said the country’s former defence minister tried to kill himself shortly before his formal arrest over the events of the night of December 3.

The former defence minister Kim Yong-Hyun tried to kill himself shortly before midnight on Tuesday 10 December 2024 (1500 GMT Tuesday) while in custody, authorities said.

According to the report, Kim was first detained on Sunday 8 December 2024. The suicide attempt took place shortly before he was formally arrested.

“Kim was arrested on charges of engaging in critical duties during an insurrection and abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights”. The Justice Ministry stated.

