S’Korean Investigator Seeks Impeached President Yeol’s Arrest

Amid the ongoing investigation, the South Korean Anti-Graft Agency has called for the arrest of the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, after repelling a week-long efforts to bring him into custody over his failed martial law bid.

New Telegraph recalls that Yeol refused questioning and defiantly holed up in his residence, with a failed arrest attempt last week leaving investigators trying to extend the Monday warrant’s deadline and asking for help.

The Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) said they had asked for the police to take over because of the difficulties they had faced. Yoon’s legal team has refuted the CIO’s authority to arrest him.

Yoon faces prison or, at worst, the death penalty if convicted for insurrection over briefly suspending civilian rule and plunging South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades, but both he and his supporters have remained defiant.

