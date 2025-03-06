S/Korea Restates Commitment To Enhancing Digitalization In Nigeria

Share

The South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim PanKyu, has reiterated his country’s unwavering commitment to enhancing digitalisation in Nigeria.

Kim reiterated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the Nigerian-Korean Information Access Center (IAC), which was established to foster digital literacy, innovation, and research while developing homegrown solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and cybersecurity.

He said the initiative funded by his country would help transform Nigeria’s digital potential into a reality, fostering digital literacy, innovation, and research.

The ambassador highlighted the importance of digital transformation for economic growth: “South Korea, advanced in technology and innovation, is ready to partner with Nigeria to harness its digital potential.” Pankyu affirmed that young Nigerian talents would be trained to contribute to the digital economy.

Mr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, expressed appreciation to the South Korean government for supporting Nigeria’s digital infrastructure, noting that the collaboration strengthens bilateral ties in technology advancement.

He also said that the center would drive digital inclusion, ensuring all Nigerians, regardless of background, have access to ICT tools and skills.

The minister said the center aligns with the national AI policy by fostering a culture of innovation, capacity building, and ethical AI practices. Tijani also added that addressing critical areas like data labeling would enable the development of AI solutions tailored to local challenges.

Dr Jong-Sung Hwang, President of South Korea’s National Information Society Agency (NIA), said Nigeria was chosen for the initiative due to its strong commitment to AI advancement. Dr Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), emphasised that the partnership with South Korea’s NIA would position Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s digital economy, enhancing its global competitiveness.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

