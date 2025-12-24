S/House Perm Sec To Staff: Stay Away From Bickering, Acrimony

The Permanent Secretary of the State House, Temitope Fashedemi, has urged members of staff to stay away from unnecessary bickering and acrimony, stressing that it could have a negative effect on output and professionalism.

According to the Permanent Secretary, adherence to good ethical conduct, hard work, and professionalism always bring reward at the end of the day.

Fashedemi said this yesterday at the State House in an event to mark the retirement of two members of the State House top management, Mr Sule Yusuf Tegina, Director, Finance and Accounts and Ali Abu Sufiyan, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, both of whom are retiring after clocking the mandatory sixty years of age as stipulated in the Public Service rules.

A cording to a release by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Abiodun Oladunjoye Director, (Information & Public Relations) State House, Fashedemi lauded the retiring Directors for their remarkable service and lasting contributions to the efficiency and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.