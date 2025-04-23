S.H.E Plays Training Excites Participants As Oshoala Gives Back

Share

The annual Easter carnival by Asisat Oshoala Foundation came to the fore at the Femi Gbajabiamila Mini Stadium, Abaiti Barracks, Ojuelegba, Lagos yesterday with over five academies coming together to enjoy the training.

During the programme, the players were taken through life skills/leadership sessions, mentorship sessions, soccer skills season, C.P.R. training and mini-football tournaments.

Speaking during the programme, the Foundation Director, Lanre Vigo, said the main reason for the programme is a way of training a girl-child life outside football as not every one of them can make it professionally as a footballer.

“I believe that the future is female and we have to start teaching our young girls life skills, leadership skills,” he said. “So, it’s important that we bring them to these sorts of events, we organise this for them to teach them certain skills that will help them in life.

Sadly, not everybody is going to make it professionally but it’s important that we give them tools that would help them succeed in whatever field that they decide to go into.

“Asisat Oshoala has done a lot for girls in Nigeria. Trying to motivate them, trying to be a good example to the girls here.”

