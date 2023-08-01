S/East: Uzodinma, Otti Lead Move Against Sit-At-Home

The South-East Governors have intensified efforts to put an end to the constant harassment, intimidation and destruction of properties that follow the declaration of a sit-at-home by a self-acclaimed factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Simon Ekpa.

New Telegraph gathered that recent efforts by the governors include a visit to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Service Chiefs where Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and his Abia counterpart, Alex Otti made their points clear on the situation.

The meeting which was supposed to be attended by the governors of the South East states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo – to address the issue of insecurity in the region, had Uzodimma and his Abia counterpart, Otti attended in person while the other governors were represented.

It was gathered that in states like Imo and Anambra, community vigilantes are now getting rekindled, as the Governors are leaving no stone unturned in the move to reclaim their states from the h hands of the hoodlums popularly known as the Unknown Gunmen.

After the meeting with the NSA, Uzodimma said, “Every necessary measure must be considered and applied in our efforts to stabilise the security of our region, the South East. Consequently, the South East Governors held a security meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu MNI and Service Chiefs.

“Our discussions cut across safety measures to be implemented to restore tranquillity and economic activities across the region. The dignity and pride of our people must be restored and we are leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of it.”

The Imo Governor who is also the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum last week during his meeting with the Traditional Rulers and Community Leaders appealed to them for their continued support of the Government’s policies on economy, security and otherwise.

Uzodimma took time to analyse a security model which places the Traditional Rulers as the Chief Security Officers of their communities. Working together with all relevant stakeholders and the youths, saying he expects watertight security in Imo State.

“I want you to go and restore honour and dignity in your palace, I want you to go and restore sense of security in your communities. I’ve opened my hands to give you whatever support you need. We are govt. Traditional rulers, President General of communities are part of the Government.

“There is no government without the communities. Any state without a vibrant youth population is poor. So we need each other. Any politics that will not bring, happiness, prosperity and a sense of security to the people is not politics. Go home, meet with the town unions, meet with the youth wings, and plan how to secure your communities.

“I’ve given an opportunity to these bad boys and I’m working with the Church. We gave those of them who are willing to surrender their guns to go to their Traditional rulers, surrender their guns and we’ll grant them pardon and rehabilitate them and make them earn a living for themselves.

“If there’s anybody who’s fighting for Ndigbo, you can’t fight for Ndigbo by killing Ndigbo. If you’re fighting for Igbo people, you can’t tell them not to go to market. You can’t tell Igbo people not to eat, you can’t tell their children not to go to school.

“It’s an indirect way of wiping out a race. So, the time has come when we must begin to find out, what’s actually happening and who is behind what’s happening. An elder cannot be at home while the goat delivers with a rope around its neck. I beg you people not to be deceived. People must stop inciting our people,” he said.

Moving the security agenda further, Uzodimma received in the audience, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigeria Army, Major General H. T. Dada and his entourage at the State Government House, Owerri last week.

During the visit of the GOC, Uzodimma told him that Imo people deserve to enjoy their rights and privileges in going about their legitimate engagements without fear, harassment and cruel attacks, especially by non-state actors. He stressed that the peace Imo is known for must reign.

Speaking to the GOC, Uzodimma said, “Topmost on our list is the popular sit-at-home. One man called Simon Ekpa somewhere in Finland. Today it’s our hope that the security agency, especially the Nigerian military working together with the Federal Government of NIGERIA will be able to either bring the Simon Ekpa to sit at home with us.”

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti speaking during the meeting with the NSA says residents of Abia state cannot afford to stay at home for two weeks in compliance with the directive issued by a faction of the IPOB led by fugitive Simon Ekpa.

The Abia Governor said only a handful of people were benefitting from the sit-at-home order, using the instrument of fear to intimidate the people and as such government cannot sit and watch them succeed.

“Governments all over the world cannot be threatened and we need to sound that note of warning. You cannot afford to sit at home when you have work to do.

“A lot of people live on a daily basis; the taxi drivers, the keke drivers; the woman that is selling pepper in the market, if she sits at home for two weeks, she will die of hunger. So, it (the order) is null and void.”