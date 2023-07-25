S/East Security Naval Central Command Visits Anambra

The order by the Chief Of Army Staff, Major Gen. Abiodun Lagbaja that the Nigerian Army should take over formations to fish out criminals in the South East received a boost when the flag Officer Commanding Central Command, Rear Admiral Usmar S.A Chugali visited Gov Charles Soludo in Awka Anambra State.

Rear Admiral Chugali was on an inspection of the Central Command which the state under his Command came among other things to access formations and checkmate security in Anambra state which also has to do with Oil Theft in the area.

At the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia where he paid an official visit to Gov Charles Soludo, he stated that security along the Water Ways is paramount in the state and as a veritable means of Transportation which insecurity has been affected hence the urgent need for sustained security operations in the area.

“The Nigerian Navy Central Command covers a lot of states, including Anambra.

“It is customary to go round, visit the units and familiarize with each unit, seek audience with the Chief Security Officer of the state, and that’s why we are here.”

“The citing of the outpost at the water bank of Onitsha is strategic and highly calculated because the waterways remain a credible mode of transportation and that is why we must maintain our presence on the waters,” Rear Admiral Chugali said.

Reiterating his fight against insecurity in Anambra state Gov Charles Soludo stated that the Anambra state government would continue to assist and also join forces in battling security challenges in the area.

Recieving the team, Governor Soludo thanked the Navy for their commitment to security in Anambra State. He particularly praised their efforts in combating oil bunkering and other criminal activities in Nigeria.

The Governor said the state government is committed to working with the Navy to ensure the security of lives and property in Anambra State, urging them to continue to work hard to stem oil theft, which is a major problem in the country.

“The Navy has a huge task, but I commend them for their efforts so far,” Governor Soludo said.

“If the theft can be reduced by 70-80%, that is equivalent to jumping off the revenue for the country”.