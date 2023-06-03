S/East Loses $50bn To Poor Waste Management Monthly

…As SEWREA Distributes 4,000 Waste Bins To Anambra Traders

Approximately 50 billion dollars is lost every month by the five South East states of Nigeria for not converting plastic waste to energy.

Consequent to this development, the geopolitical zone has suffered an unimaginable rate of Environmental hazards occasioned by the case of poor waste management in the area.

This is coming as the South East Women In Renewable Energy Association SEWREA distributes about 4,000 waste bins to traders at the Ekeh Awka main market this Saturday.

According to Dr Joseph Okeke of the National Energy Research Center of the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN the South East geopolitical zone ought to have been making over 50 Billion dollars through the management of plastic waste every month.

“This practice is done in India, China, Rwanda, Kenya, and the rest of them and these countries are making a lot of money from the use of plastic waste to energy and even the recycling of those plastics”

“In the South East geopolitical zone the five states have lost well over 50 billion dollars monthly and this huge sum of money is revenue lost by those states,” he said.

Okeke who spoke on this year’s World Environment Day organized by the South East Women In Renewable Energy SEWREA at the Eke Awka main market noted that the sensitization program of the body is a step towards creating that awareness in the society.

Speaking at the distribution of wastes bins to traders at the market the South East Coordinator Hon Mrs Bridget Obi ;

“It has become imperative that we carry out this program because here in those markets in the South East that we generate the highest quantity of plastic wastes produced by motor parks, markets, and other public places ”

“We had to provide those waste bins or bags so that they can gather them together and sell them to those companies that recycle them and our people can make a lot of money from this”

“As a body, we owe the society that sense of responsibility to educate people especially women both in the markets and corporate organizations on the need to transform waste to wealth”

Obi noted that the organization would make spirited and strong representations at the state government level on the need to partner with it in the area of waste management.