S/East Investors Loose N5bn To Demolitions In Abuja, Lagos Annually – Dotland

An estimated sum of N5 billion is lost annually by investors from the South East geopolitical zone following the demolition of their properties in Abuja and Lagos cities.

This is despite the fact that lands purchased by these investors had approval letters and Certificates of Occupancy from authorities in those two cities.

To this end, South East Investors have been advised to invest half of their properties at home in order to avert going bankrupt and losing their resources at the end of the day.

According to the Managing Director of Dotland Properties Mr Emeka Anyadubalu during the Ground Breaking ceremony of the 440 plots Paradise Estate at Enugu – Agidi in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state, this development has sent a lot of businessmen and women from the area home and some had died out of frustration following the lost of their deposits in those areas.

“We have had painful developments of our brothers and sisters who made investments in landed properties losing their hard-earned money and investments in places like Abuja and Lagos to the yearly demolition of properties”

“Those lands were acquired and paid for with approval papers and Certificates of Occupancy issued to them by the authorities of those cities and every year the same authorities would come and demolish them with reasons that those properties are not supposed to be located there ”

“From estimations, our people lose about N5 Billion investments and some are loans obtained from banks and some have died out of frustration because of that”

Anyadubalu however advised that investors in the South East should domicile half of their investments at home in order to avert future painful incidents of such nature.

He noted that the Paradise Estate lands have no encumbrances adding that the Dotland Properties guarantee all investors a safe haven to invest.

Speaking earlier Gov Charles Soludo who was represented by the Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service ABS Chief Chido Obidiegwu noted that the Paradise Estate is in line with the think home philosophy of the Anambra state government adding that in the next five years, the Estate would be a marvel to behold.

“It has become instructive that our people begin to think home and that was why our governor had to hold town hall meetings outside Anambra state to encourage our people to invest at home and we are happy that the response has been commendable like what we are doing today,” he said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Housing Corporation Mr Chike Anyaonu who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Housing Mr Erinne Onwumere announced that as part of the government’s efforts to assist investors in the second phase of the massive road construction in the state would include providing access roads to the new Estates springing up in the state.

“Estates such as the Paradise Estate and others have been listed as areas where the government was carrying out massive road construction in the second phase and by this time next year those areas would have well-tailored roads to them and we urge our people both at home and abroad to capitalize on this development to invest at home,” he said.