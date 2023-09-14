S/East In Darkness As National Grid Collapses

The South-East region of Nigeria is currently in darkness over the total system collapse which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 14.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has already alerted the people of the collapse.

This was contained in a statement signed by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh.

The statement said, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40 am today, 14 September 2023.

“This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo”.