S/East Govs Launch Transborder Operations Against Insecurity

The recent attacks by gunmen in the last week which has drawn the anger of the South East Governor’s Forum has necessitated the launching of transborder security operations across the five states of the geopolitical zone.

To this end, major security flashpoints have been nipped on the board in order to exterminate the presence of gunmen along the border towns.

Recall that states in the area had the 2023 Christmas and New Year celebrations threatened by the gunmen who have resorted to transborder gorilla approach at the major flashpoints.

According to the Director General of South East Governor’s Forum Sen Uche Ekwunife in her New Year message, she stated that the governors are working hand gloves with the private sector and stakeholders in the security sector to improve the provision of adequate electricity supply in the area for optimal results.

“Reflecting on the challenges of 2023, we find reason for collective celebration in the individual and communal strides we have made as a region and a country. Despite the menacing national obstacles, we have persevered and triumphed, laying the foundation for a prosperous 2024”

“The year ahead holds the potential to redefine our collective destiny, and it is our fervent aspiration that the South East will continue to ascend to greater heights, marking significant accomplishments on its journey. Let us enter 2024 with unwavering determination, optimism and preparedness needed to face our challenges head-on, and seize the opportunities that lie ahead”

“The South East Governors are coming up with an action plan to ensure formidable security in the entire South East zone, and drive home economic prosperity through the provision of enabling infrastructure like interstate rail, and adequate power supply, as they partner with private investors to generate, transmit and distribute electricity across the zone”

“The governors’ forum is also committed to ensuring proper implementation of resolutions previously reached in the various regional security and economic summits, and having common legislation that can drive sectoral development across the South East geopolitical zone”

“The governors’ forum has made the issue of insecurity top priority, hence their collaboration towards proper assessment of flashpoints, establishing and deploying forest guards, especially around border communities being used by hoodlums to unleash violence against innocent citizens,” she said